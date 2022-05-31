Microsoft is Working on ‘Keystone’ Game Streaming Device

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has been hinting at a new streaming device codenamed Keystone which will allow users to stream Xbox games to their TV.

Microsoft is reportedly developing a new streaming device which will compete with similar services like Google Stadia and Apple TV. Users will be able to stream content such as games with the intent of making an affordable service for those unwilling or unable to invest in a full console.

The most well known example of cloud-based gaming is the Google Stadia console which released back in 2019. Despite only releasing less than two years ago, Google has since “deprioritized” the device.

Cloud-based gaming is a technology which allows users to play games without hefty hardware requirements on their end. Instead, this requirement is met by the company themselves and the gameplay is instead streamed to the player. Critics of the technology are concerned that streaming creates notable latency which will negatively impact their experience, especially on multiplayer games.

However Google Stadia also brings a unique social element to gaming. With the console always being online, it’s easier to implement streaming enhancements for users; it’s unknown at the time if the Keystone will have a similar function.

The timing for the Keystone device comes shortly after Google reported they were working on a Windows emulator for PC games. This would allow the Stadia to compete with PC in addition to acting as an alternative console.

The Keystone will not just stream games, but will reportedly give users a launchpad to access Microsoft owned media apps like Microsoft Movies & TV.

