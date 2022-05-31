When Will The Mandalorian End? Star Has No Idea

There are certain realities when it comes to shows and movie franchises that we like. Not all of the episodes/seasons/films are going to be good, and eventually, they have to come to an end. For The Mandalorian, this may seem like an odd question to ask at present because we know Season 3 is coming (in February of next year) and that Season 4 is confirmed to be in the works right now. Heck, its star is even up for doing a movie featuring his character!

But, again, everything must end, and in an interview, Pedro Pascal was asked when he thinks it’ll end.

“I have no idea,” Pascal said very clearly. “Like, look into my eyes, I have no idea.”

And if you think about it…that makes sense that he doesn’t know. After all, the show is getting two more seasons, is the biggest thing in the Star Wars universe (galaxy?) right now, and having it end “soon” wouldn’t be fair if there are still stories to tell.

Speaking of which, Pascal also talked about what people can possibly expect from Season three of the show:

“That’s the fascinating thing because we’re also seeing Grogu develop his power more and more and more and to harness it in the right way,” Pascal said. “I think is the most important thing for any parent is to have their child exist in its biggest potential but it not to get out of hand, I would assume. That’s an interesting challenge, the bond just gets deeper and deeper. what I live is that, ‘Who is protecting who?’ is gonna be the thing that starts to oscillate.”

An interesting thing, wouldn’t you say? And because Grogu is technically not a Jedi now due to his leaving Luke Skywalker’s academy in The Book of Boba Fett, neither him nor “Mando’s” fate is truly sealed. So thus…the show can continue as long as they want it to.

