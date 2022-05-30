Salt and Sanctuary: How to Get All Endings

Salt and Sanctuary has a few different endings for you to unlock across your playthroughs. Gere's how to get them all.

Souls-likes are notorious for offering multiple endings. Often hidden behind branching paths or obscure quest lines, it can be a real pain to find them all. Luckily Salt and Sanctuary only has two primary endings, though there are variations on what follows them depending on which covenants you joined and which you were loyal to at the end of the game.

How to Get All of the Endings In Salt and Sanctuary

Okay, so, as noted above, there are only two main endings, but the following variations are based on what covenant you were loyal to at the end of the game. Each time you join a covenant, it changes your sanctuary and your allegiances, and it’s good to find them all as there are trophies and achievements tied to them as well as items and equipment.

However, if this doesn’t matter to you, just pick the one you think seems cool and go with that. All it really affects in terms of the ending is the three or four sentences you see on the final screen. Some are ominous and frightful, while others offer more hope. There are seven to choose from, but overall this is just a neat addition to make the endings more unique.

With this in mind, there are only two natural endings. The first is Salvation. This is the default ending where you escape from the island and its cursed denizens. Just ignore the Scarecrow after the final boss and jump down the hole to activate this ending. Your leap of faith frees you, and that’s it, your playthrough of Salt and Sanctuary is complete.

Alternatively, you can opt for the Domination ending. To activate this ending, you must speak to the Scarecrow five times over the course of the game. Its location shifts, but if you’ve spoken to it all five times, simply talk to it a final time after defeating The Nameless God. You’ll receive the option to “Take Helm.” Now you will be the dark spirit at the heart of this cursed island, holding dominion over all.