Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s massive Star Wars hit Jedi: Fallen Order. The soulslike take on the Star Wars universe was so successful that it changed EA’s whole strategy towards big-budget single-player titles. Rumors of the sequel have been circling for months now. EA took the opportunity to announce Jedi: Survivor as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022. The announcement was made with a trailer for the new title that sets the scene for the new game. Check out the announcement trailer here. Along with the announcement, players have a whole load of new questions. Including will Star Wars: Jedi Survivor be released on Steam?

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be released on Steam?

In short, yes. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on Steam at launch when the game comes to PC alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

For years, EA limited their PC games to their own Origin store. However, this is no longer the case as EA started to release Steam versions once again back in 2020. To purchase an EA game on Steam, players will still need Origin for the majority of them to actually play the games. This will likely be true for Jedi: Survivor as it currently is for Fallen Order.