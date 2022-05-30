Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s massive Star Wars hit Jedi: Fallen Order. The soulslike take on the Star Wars universe was so successful that it changed EA’s whole strategy towards big-budget single-player titles. Rumors of the sequel have been circling for months now. EA took the opportunity to announce Jedi: Survivor as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022. The announcement was made with a trailer for the new title that sets the scene for the new game. Check out the announcement trailer here. Along with the announcement, players have a whole load of new questions. Including will Star Wars: Jedi Survivor have microtransactions?

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have microtransactions?

EA hasn’t announced anything specific about microtransactions in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, based on the first game, it’s unlikely that Jedi: Survivor will feature the controversial add-ons. The Star Wars Jedi games are single-player experiences, and EA didn’t release any extra content for Fallen Order. That could change with Jedi: Survivor, but DLC that expands the game is a more likely option.

More information on the game and whether or not it has microtransactions will likely be revealed later this year.