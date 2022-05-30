Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s massive Star Wars hit Jedi: Fallen Order. The soulslike take on the Star Wars universe was so successful that it changed EA’s whole strategy towards big-budget single-player titles. Rumors of the sequel have been circling for months now. EA took the opportunity to announce Jedi: Survivor as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022. The announcement was made with a trailer for the new title that sets the scene for the new game. Check out the announcement trailer here. Along with the announcement, players have a whole load of new questions. Including who is in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor?

Who is in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Not too much was revealed in the announcement trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, the trailer did give a first look at some new characters, along with a visibly older Cal Kestis. Players will once again be taking on the Empire as the young Jedi Kestis. The hero’s companion BD-1 is also shown with Cal. Unfortunately, Cal’s other companions, Cere Junda and Greez Dritus, are absent. The only reference to them is a shot of their ship, The Stinger Mantis, in complete disarray.

There’s a mysterious character in the trailer which acts as the narrator. Little is confirmed about this character besides the fact that they are an Imperial Senator. The trailer shows them receiving Cal’s lightsaber in their office on Coruscant. There’s also a hooded character wielding a red lightsaber of whom nothing is known. Could they be an inquisitor or something else?

Even less is known about the final person shown in the trailer. This character, who is in a Boba Fett bacta tank, has long hair and some scars. And that’s the extent of what we know about them.

As for those who haven’t been shown in the trailer, Jedi: Survivor takes place at the exact same time as the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney+. Pay close attention to that show for hints on characters that may make the crossover to Jedi: Survivor. Perhaps even Obi-Wan himself?