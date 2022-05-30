Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s massive Star Wars hit Jedi: Fallen Order. The soulslike take on the Star Wars universe was so successful that it changed EA’s whole strategy towards big-budget single-player titles. Rumors of the sequel have been circling for months now. EA took the opportunity to announce Jedi: Survivor as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022. The announcement was made with a trailer for the new title that sets the scene for the new game. Check out the announcement trailer here. Along with the announcement, players have a whole load of new questions. Including when will Star Wars: Jedi Survivor be released?

When will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be released?

With the announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, EA gave the release year of 2023. However, the company refrained from narrowing down a release window for the game. Prior to the game’s official announcement, there were rumors that it could be released at the end of 2022. That appears to have been the initial plan for the game, but as we got closer to the reveal a 2023 release began popping up more and more.

With 2023 confirmed as the release year, the release window is all we need to narrow it down. Since EA didn’t announce a release window with the first trailer, the company may want to have room to internally delay the game to later in the year.

If current rumors are to be believed, Jedi: Survivor could release in early 2023. However, EA may want to save it for its fall line-up. The release window should become more clear later this year.