The Mandalorian Star Is Up For Movie About The Character

Let’s rewind the clocks back a few years. The Star Wars Sequel trilogy was starting to spin out of control due to the backlash and divisive natures of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Even the prequels didn’t get that kind of hate on that level, which is saying something. But then, when Disney+ launched, Jon Favreau showed up with The Mandalorian, and brought forth a very special Star Wars story, one that fans instantly grabbed onto and loved.

Season 3 is coming out next year with Season 4 already confirmed. So needless to say, there’s a lot of stories to tell with the character played by Pedro Pascal. But one tale he wants to see…is The Mandalorian movie:

“Don’t you think it’s inevitable? I, personally, I have no, truly, I have no idea, but that would be a dream come true,” Pascal said. “Not that any more dreams could possibly come true! Maybe I’ve had my fill.”

He went on…

“I love going to the movies. Going back and just being able to be with an audience again is one of the most important things to me. If that happens with The Mandalorian, all I can say is… please!”

This actually isn’t that far-fetched. And one could argue that it could be a “big get” for Disney/Lucasfilm if they pull it off as it would “redeem” the Star Wars movie slate.

But then the question becomes, “what would the film be about?” The answer could be the “origin story” to the character that is “Mando”. We only know bits and pieces, but there is more to it. So if they splice some of that in with an adventure with Mando and Baby Yoda (Grogu…), then fans might just be overjoyed by it all.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Source: Variety