Stranger Things Season 4 Villain Teases Major Volume 2

To say that the wait for Stranger Things Season 4 was long is a lie, it was a VERY LONG WAIT! It was already long when we thought we’d have to wait until some point in 2020 to get it, and then the pandemic came in and wrecked EVERYTHING, which led many to hope that 2021 would be when it came, but that was a lie as well because we had to wait until a few days ago to get the episodes…and even then…it wasn’t all the episodes! They did a “Volume 1” and “Volume 2” approach and so fans have to wait until July 1st to finish the story of season 4.

And that wait is going to be MUCH harder due to the arrival of the villain Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. He played a key role in Volume 1, and during an interview, noted that the final two episodes of Season 4 are going to be massive:

“I’m going to toe the party line here. It gets bigger. If you thought that it was as big as it could get, it’s not,” Bower said of Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. “It goes further, visually, story-wise, and emotionally for all the characters. It really is quite an explosive climax, let’s say.”

Campbell continued, “I know lots of people have used the word explosive and scope and scale, but I do mean that. It goes a lot further and we get to know more as well. We learn a lot more as an audience in these final two episodes, as well.”

It’s important to note that these “final two episodes” aren’t simple, or basic, they are literally film-length, and that’s saying something.

So while the march to July 1st is going to be hard…the payoff is likely going to be legendary.

Source: Entertainment Weekly