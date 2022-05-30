Life is Strange Developer Dontnod Will Share Announcements Tuesday

Dontnot Entertainment, the studios behind Life is Strange, has teased fans about special announcements coming Tuesday, May 30. In a message to their Twitter followers, the developers said, “A little birdie told us that if you come back here tomorrow, you’ll see some news from us and maybe even get some clues as to what we’ve been working on!”

While the studio is primarily known for Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2, other titles in their library include Remember Me, Vampyr, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, Tell Me Why, and Twin Mirror.

The game developer’s website is currently under maintenance, further fueling the rumors that Tuesday will hold some major announcements from Dontnot Entertainment. The company confirmed it has six games under production in February that are all due to be released in 2025.

According to the studio, it hopes to “strengthen its production capacity in the buoyant action-RPG segment” and plans to create “a multi-project division with a strong narrative component led by the creators of Life is Strange.“

Dontnod CEO Oskar Guilbert said about the studio’s plans, “In four years, our royalties have increased fivefold to reach a record level in 2021.” Adding, “This dynamic is notably linked to the success of Life is Strange and Vampyr, which we intend to continue to capitalize on. It is therefore natural that we decide to accelerate our investments in the development capacities of new games that will follow in the same vein, both in the multi-project hub in Montreal and in the RPG hub in Paris.”

Guilbert continued, “At the same time, we continue to explore opportunities to bring our expertise, in terms of co-production and publishing, to independent players in order to give them the means for bringing out their original creations while integrating more intellectual property into our assets.”

Tuesday is sure to be an exciting day for fans of Dontnod games.

