George RR Martin Calls Out Fan Hate

Let’s be honest with ourselves, shall we? While there is a lot of love in our world…there’s just as much hate. In fact, there’s so much hate at times that it’s almost suffocating. And not even “hate” in the “global matters” that we absolutely should talk about. But rather, the “hate” that we find in just the little things that make us happy, including being fans. We at times RAGE against people who don’t share our opinions, and that ticks off George RR Martin quite a bit apparently.

During an interview, he noted that “fan hate” is at an all-time high when there’s no reason for it. Including with the upcoming show “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”:

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power isn’t even on yet, but if you follow what’s going on online, the controversy about it is like World War Two. They’re dropping atomic bombs on each other,” Martin said. “It used to be if you were a fan of Star Trek, you liked Star Trek. Now it seems like half the people who call themselves Star Trek fans hate Star Trek, and the Star Wars fans hate Star Wars, and the Tolkien fans hate Rings of Power. What the hell?”

Sadly, this isn’t anything new, but it has been “expanded upon” as of late. And these are hardly the only fandoms with such vicious hate driven at one another. DC Comics and Marvel fans constantly go at one another for the love, or hate, of certain films. Oh, and you might remember the fan hate over a thing called Game of Thrones…

At times, fan hate can be “fair” if they are mad about a disappointing ending (Game of Thrones…) or how a character is being handled. But hating something before it even comes out? Yeah we’re with George RR Martin on that one.

Source: The Independent