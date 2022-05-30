Oscar Isaac Praises Moon Knight As A Very “Fulfilling” Adventure



It’s been almost a month since Moon Knight ended its first season on Disney+, and people are still talking about it. Which is a good thing for the record. After all, the character is one of the more obscure heroes/anti-heroes in Marvel Comics, and some would even say at times that he’s a “Batman ripoff” in certain respects. So it was very much up to Marvel Studios to not just make the character relevant, but make sure it was clear just how unique Marc Spector (and company) were.

Sure enough, they did just that. But the biggest reason in the eyes of many was that of casting Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Stephen Grant/Jake Lochley. He played all the characters with a flair and difference that not only amazed fans, but got critics to praise him heavily. Especially in the slower-moving parts of the beginning where he was well and truly carrying the show.

And Isaac himself stated in the “Marvel’s Assembled” series detailing the BTS stuff of Moon Knight that this adventure was very “fulfilling” for him:

“I would never have guessed, and I don’t mean this derogatorily, that this would be one of my most creatively fulfilling adventures,” Isaac said about the show. “Because it was just like everyone was throwing things out onto the table and taking big swings on a major stage. That we had the faith and not only the space to do it, but the support to do it was just amazing.”

Many would agree that the show was amazing, and many want more. Though just how much more, and in what way, is a bit unknown at present. Many hope that Spector will eventually interact with the Avengers (and get a second season), but at present, Marvel Studios hasn’t announced anything.

At present…

Source: ComicBook.com