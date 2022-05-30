Steam Deck Update Introduces Remote Play Together

Valve has released patch notes for a new update coming to Steam Deck Client and SteamOS. The update makes Remote Play Together completely functional and ready for gamers to enjoy. Several fixes have also been added to the handheld console to make players’ experience more enjoyable.

The Steam Deck first launched on February 25, 2022 but a lack of supply has meant most perspective buyers still haven’t gotten a chance to get their hands on the portable PC. Stock is slowly growing, with small batches going out weekly.

Check out the new update below!

Steam Deck Client & SteamOS Update Patch Notes

Steam Client

Remote Play Together is now completely functional on Steam Deck. Includes hosting and joining game sessions. Try out a supported game and open the Quick Access Menu to get started.

Added notification when the Steam Deck’s SSD has less than 2GB of free space left

Improved performance of Night Shift keyboard theme

Added the ability to name controller layout commands

Added icons for gamepad and mouse commands shown on in-game virtual menus

Fixed being unable to connect to hidden wireless networks

Added time zone region for Saskatchewan

Added ability to close a window if the running application has more than one visible

Added ability to change accounts from the power menu

SteamOS 3.2

Added an OS-controlled fan curve to improve the experience in low usage scenarios, and adjusting how the fan responds to different scenarios and temperatures. The old version of the fan curve is still available, and can be turned on in Settings > System

Added support for changing the in-game screen refresh rate. The refresh rate will automatically be adjusted to the desired option when going in and out of game. There is a new slider in the Quick Access Menu > Performance tab that allows you to choose a screen refresh rate between 40-60Hz The framerate limit slider values will update accordingly, and will include 1:1, 1:2, 1:4, or uncapped framerate options.

Fixed an issue with typing the € key using the Steam keyboard

Performance HUD now shows a more accurate reading of VRAM used (previously would cap out at 1G used)

Added more internal screen resolution options for games to choose from

Fixed gain staging, resulting in higher max speaker volume, and removes white noise coming through 3.5mm jack with some headphones.

Fixed PipeWire and Steam failing to elevate their thread priorities

Fixed the language dropdown in the Warframe launcher

microSD card formatting process now performs a quick format

Source