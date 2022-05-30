Obi-Wan Kenobi Grand Inquisitor Actor Talks His Role In The Series

The first wo Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes have gone live on Disney+, and everyone has something to say about it…for better or for worse. Regardless of their feelings though, one thing remains the “truth” overall, people are just glad to have Obi-Wan back. And, they’re also excited to see where things go in terms of Darth Vader, and the Inquisitors.

Speaking of whom, the actor behind the main one, the Grand Inquisitor (played by Brandon Davis), had a lot to say during the red carpet premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi about his role and where his character fits in the galaxy far, far away:

“At this point in the timeline, the Jedi are almost all but wiped out,” Friend says. “It’s a pretty bleak time in the galaxy and the inquisitors are hunting down the last few remaining ones and I’m in charge of them, reporting directly to Darth Vader, with a double-edged lightsaber.”

He went on about that last part about Darth Vader:

“It’s pretty wild and I can’t give you too many details, but as I said, the inquisitor does report directly to him, so you can imagine they do have some interaction,” Friend says. “I can’t go into the details, but you know, Deb chow, our director, really was amazing about creating the feeling that you got as a kid when you watch the movies. The Darth Vader theme would sometimes play, which does make you go, ‘Okay, this is real.”

Real indeed! And fans are hoping that we not only get a very “real” series overall, but that it “scratches a lot of itches” in terms of Star Wars lore and the characters they’re using. The series may only be 6 episodes (for now, there could be more!), but there’s a lot to be hopeful for from it, and that’s what’s keeping fans going.

Source: ComicBook.com