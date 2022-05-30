Psychological Horror MADISON Gets A New Trailer For Switch

The developers behind the Psychological Horror MADISON, release an absolutely terrifying trailer for the Switch.

Prep Games and BLOODIOUS GAMES have recently released a trailer for their pretty terrifying horror game MADiSON. From the looks of it, it seems similar in some sense to Resident Evil 5 with the farm-style aesthetic, and in another sense very similar to Slenderman with the jump scares.

The game’s plotline is quite gruesome:

What would you do if you woke up locked in a dark room, with your hands covered in blood? Play as Luca, and endure the brute torture of MADiSON, a demon that has forced him to continue a gory ritual started decades ago, making him commit abominable acts. Will you be able to finish this sinister ceremony?

The game is set to release on June 24th on PlayStation Consoles, Xbox Consoles and on PC. A Nintendo Switch version will release “in the coming weeks” on Switch. A physical version will be available a month later.

