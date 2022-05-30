Vampire Survival Game V Rising Sells 1 Million Copies In Its First Week

Only one week since the game launched on Steam Early Access and it has been revealed that vampire survival adventure V Rising has sold 1 million copies. In a new developer update shared on the game’s website, the dev team at Stunlock Studios has expressed its excitement and gratitude at seeing such huge numbers of players in the game’s first week on Steam Early Access. The game also saw 150,000 concurrent users in its first weekend since launch.

“The release of V Rising has been met with overwhelming support, and we really can’t thank you all enough for joining us on this journey… and it will be a journey. Opening into Early Access is the first step we’re taking on the misty road to the game’s full release.” Stunlock Studios

The developers have also shared some planned next steps for the vampiric adventure game, which sees players stepping into the shoes of a vampire who must regain their strength and rebuild their castle from the ground up in a dark, gothic world that’s out to get them. It’s clear that the game has been an early hit, and if the initial reviews on Steam are anything to go by, it looks sure to be an ongoing success.

While at the moment the team’s initial focus will be on bug fixes, balance changes, server optimization, and quality of life improvements, the next natural steps will be for the devs to look at the feedback and data gathered from these first few weeks of Early Access gameplay. Luckily, it appears that the gaming community has really taken to V Rising, and with such high player numbers there’s sure to be plenty for the team at Stunlock to work on as they iterate and develop the next content update.

You can read the full developer update blog post over on the official V Rising website, or check out this gameplay trailer from Stunlock Studios to get a feel for the game.

V Rising is out now on Steam Early Access for PC.

