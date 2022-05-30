Scorn Developer Shares Progress Ahead Of October Release Date

Developers Ebb Software has released a new monthly development update on its upcoming horror adventure game Scorn. In the latest post shared on the game’s Steam news page, the developers have provided a progress report on the game’s weapons system, as well as reaffirming that the game will launch as intended in October this year.

In response to the community’s questions about the launch date, Ebb Software’s CEO provided the following update.

Over the last month, our 3D team has finalised creating all of the remaining static meshes, so production is progressing well. They aim to have everything completed in June. Animation and VFX are currently our biggest focus, and the teams are busy ironing out bugs and finalising everything. We’re full steam ahead for our release in October and excited to be able to show off more of the game soon. Ljubomir Peklar, CEO and Game Director, Ebb Software

The update also makes clear that while weapons-based combat plays a substantial role in most survival horror games, Scorn is “by no means a shooter”, meaning that players should treat the weapons they will encounter in Scorn as optional tools, rather than essential components of their gameplay.

The update explains that the entire concept of Scorn revolves around the aspect of horror being at its core. As such, weapons and ammo will be scarce in-game, to heighten the game’s tension and natural fear factor, which will hopefully see players having to think creatively and react instinctively during encounters with the unknown monstrosities the game looks set to introduce.

You can check out the full developer update for Ebb Software over at Scorn’s official Steam page, or if you want a first look at what terrors await, check out this new gameplay footage trailer.

Those looking forward to getting their hands on the horror survival experience of Scorn will certainly be pleased with the latest news on the launch date. The game is set to launch at some point in October and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and on PC via Steam. It will also be released on Xbox Game Pass.

