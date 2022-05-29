Star Wars Jedi Survivor Main Character Talks More “Mature” Title

I love when stories grow with their characters and audience. I’m excited to present what @lucasfilm @respawn @eastarwars and I have been working on the last few years. I’m proud to say #JediSurvivor is a complex, mature, and exciting progression for an audacious, ambitious game. pic.twitter.com/rQBYV0lnCp — Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) May 27, 2022

There were a TON of big announcements at Star Wars Celebration, and a lot of those announcement excited fans in the biggest of ways. For proof of this, you need only look at the announcement of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. The sequel to Fallen Order was rumored for a very long time, and many wondered what it would be, and how it would feel compared to the original title that amazed everyone with its story and gripping gameplay.

In the reveal trailer, Star Wars Jedi Survivor showed the main character Cal Kestis in a fight that he not only loses, but he loses his precious lightsaber to an Inquisitor. And then, we see him go to a place where a being (that we don’t know yet) is in a statis tube.

In a social media post, the man who is Cal Kestis, Dominic Monaghan, talked about why he’s in love with this series, and why he’s excited for the sequel:

“I love when stories grow with their characters and audience. I’m excited to present what Lucasfilm, Respawn, EA, and I have been working on the last few years,” Dominic Monaghan said on social media. “I’m proud to say Jedi: Survivor is a complex, mature, and exciting progression for an audacious, ambitious game.”

That may not sound like much, but you could argue that Fallen Order was a risk in terms of the kind of story they told (“yet another Jedi that survived Order 66”) and the gameplay they used (which was known to be brutal at times). But it clearly worked and sold REALLY well, to the point where the sequel was greenlit and Respawn Entertainment was allowed to do two other Star Wars titles.

So while we won’t see Jedi Survivor for a while, it’s coming, and that’s enough to get excited.

