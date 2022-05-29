Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s massive Star Wars hit Jedi: Fallen Order. The soulslike take on the Star Wars universe was so successful that it changed EA’s whole strategy towards big-budget single-player titles. Rumors of the sequel have been circling for months now. EA took the opportunity to announce Jedi: Survivor as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022. The announcement was made with a trailer for the new title that sets the scene for the new game. Check out the announcement trailer here. Along with the announcement, players have a whole load of new questions. Including, will Star Wars: Jedi Survivor have multiplayer?

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have multiplayer?

Not much has been revealed about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just yet. The initial trailer only gave gamers a brief look at the game and little else. However, EA has been moving away from its multiplayer focus in recent years. That’s in large part thanks to the first Jedi game, Fallen Order. The game was so successful it showed EA that the company could invest in big-budget single-player titles. As such, it’s highly unlikely that the company would want to deviate from the proven Fallen Order formula.

Confirmation will likely come at a later date but multiplayer fans might want to look elsewhere.