Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s massive Star Wars hit Jedi: Fallen Order. The soulslike take on the Star Wars universe was so successful that it changed EA’s whole strategy towards big-budget single-player titles. Rumors of the sequel have been circling for months now. EA took the opportunity to announce Jedi: Survivor as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022. The announcement was made with a trailer for the new title that sets the scene for the new game. Check out the announcement trailer here. Along with the announcement, players have a whole load of new questions. Including, will Star Wars: Jedi Survivor be on Game Pass?

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be available on Game Pass?

EA titles are added to Game Pass frequently through EA Play’s subscription service that Xbox Game Pass subscribers are given access to. The original game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is available on Microsoft’s subscription via EA Play, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be added to the service at some point. However, it won’t be on release day. EA games typically arrive on the company’s subscription service around six to nine months after launch.

Assuming Microsoft keeps its current arrangement with EA to put EA Play games on the service, then expect to see Jedi: Survivor available on Game Pass around nine months after release. Unfortunately, that could mean that anyone wanting to play the game on Game Pass may need to wait until 2024.