Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s massive Star Wars hit Jedi: Fallen Order. The soulslike take on the Star Wars universe was so successful that it changed EA’s whole strategy towards big-budget single-player titles. Rumors of the sequel have been circling for months now. EA took the opportunity to announce Jedi: Survivor as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022. The announcement was made with a trailer for the new title that sets the scene for the new game. Check out the announcement trailer here. Along with the announcement, players have a whole load of new questions. Including what consoles will Star Wars: Jedi Survivor be on?

What consoles will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on?

With the announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, EA didn’t divulge which consoles the game will be coming to. The original game, Fallen Order, was first released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A year later, with the release of the new consoles, an upgraded version of the game was released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. EA plans to release all of its 2022 games on both current and last-gen consoles. However, the only other EA game confirmed for 2023 is the Dead Space remake, and that is current-gen only.

There’s a chance that Jedi: Survivor could release on PS4 and Xbox One, but three years after the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, it’s an unlikely prospect.