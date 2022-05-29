Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s massive Star Wars hit Jedi: Fallen Order. The soulslike take on the Star Wars universe was so successful that it changed EA’s whole strategy towards big-budget single-player titles. Rumors of the sequel have been circling for months now. EA took the opportunity to announce Jedi: Survivor as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022. The announcement was made with a trailer for the new title that sets the scene for the new game. Check out the announcement trailer here. Along with the announcement, players have a whole load of new questions. Including when exactly does Star Wars: Jedi Survivor take place?

When does Star Wars: Jedi Survivor take place?

Not much was revealed in the trailer but it has been confirmed that Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. The first game took place five years after Revenge of the Sith. That puts Jedi: Survivor as 10 years post-Episode III. Interestingly, the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show also takes place 10 years after Episode III. Coincidence? Who knows. We’ll have to wait until next year to find out.

More information on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will likely be released over the next few months.