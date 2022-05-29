The Bad Batch Gets Season 2 Trailer

It is time for the new Era. Watch the trailer for the new season of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch. Coming to @DisneyPlus this Fall. pic.twitter.com/kW0rOqd93K — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) May 29, 2022

Given the success of Star Wars The Clone Wars as well as Star Wars Rebels, it’s not that surprising that Lucasfilm is trying to expand its meaningful animated lineup as best they can. One of the ways they did that was with the final season of The Clone Wars where they introduced The Bad Batch. This was a special Clone Trooper force that were comprised of Troopers who had “specialized abilities”. Such as strength, hunting skills, sharpshooting, tech, and so on.

The first season focused on The Bad Batch at the end of the actual Clone Wars, and wondering what was going on with Order 66. They lost one of their rank to it (kind of, it’s complicated), but picked up a new member via the young girl Omega. They fought to keep her safe and keep their freedom. But now, with Season 2, things are going to get a bit more intense.

At Star Wars Celebration, the cast of the show unveiled the first trailer for the new season, and it enforces much of what came before, and teases what’s to come. Such as how the group believes they’re free, and yet, are very much still on the run. Including showing off (for the first time in this show) Emperor Palpatine.

We also get teases of their adventures and the new threats and allies that they could make. Including a Wookie with a lightsaber! Believe it. Furthermore, the crew itself are getting slightly different looking armor, with Omega herself getting some actual gear this go around to go along with her energy bow.

Finally, the animated series is confirmed to be coming out this fall. Which is interesting as that would likely put it right after the release of Andor (which comes out at the end of August).

Source: Twitter