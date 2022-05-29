Diablo Immortal Developers Reveal “Roadmap To Hell”

Blizzard Entertainment has released information on its “Roadmap to Hell” for Diablo Immortal. According to developers, “Skarn, Lord of Damnation has amassed his battle-hungry forces in anticipation of your near arrival to Sanctuary. With an ashen gaze and ghastly gesture, the demon lord utters ‘we are waiting for. . .YOU!’ In just a few days it will be up to you, noble adventurer, to scour Sanctuary’s many locales in search of fragments from the shattered Worldstone. Only then will you have a chance in Hell of thwarting Skarn’s nefarious plan.”

Players will get the chance to play as a “Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, or Wizard” in the newly introduced expansive zones. Check out more info below!

Diablo Immortal Roadmap to Hell – Developer Details

As we prepare to launch Diablo Immortal on June 2 at 10 a.m. PDT for iOS, Android, and PC in Open Beta , some players will see Immortal propagate on the Apple App Store and Google Play beginning the morning of June 1 PDT.

A Battle.net account is required to seamlessly play Diablo Immortal on both PC and mobile devices. You can play as a guest on mobile and later log into or create a Battle.net account to carry progress over to PC.

Diablo Immortal is available to play on PC, iOS, and Android. To learn more, check out the source below and keep an eye for the update on June 2.

