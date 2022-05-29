Deep Rock Galactic VR Mod Gets Approval From Developers

Deep Rock Galactic VR Mod gets an official stamp of approval from the developers, allowing the mod to

The VR mod for the co-op shooter cult classic Deep Rock Galactic has recently got it’s stamp of approval from the developers.

DRG modder Herr Fristi reports over at the mod’s Discord server that the developers of Deep Rock Galactic have given the mod ‘Approved’ status meaning that the mod will be playable on the game’s main save and on multiplayer – yes non-VR and VR players will be able to interact with each other but only if all participants in the same server have the mod installed.

YouTuber, Matteo311 took a firsthand glimpse at the mod showing off a holster system for inventory and some gesture controls. From the sounds of it, the mod is far from perfect, the weapons are slightly offset, the Valve Index grip is not strong enough causing players to occasionally drop weapons and the pickaxe action is static.

But what does work, works well. There as some gesture functions allowing you to call the harvester or throw glowsticks and weapons are equipped on your belt or behind you and

The DRG VR mod is purportedly set to release in public beta “soon.”

In other Deep Rock Galactic news, Season 4 has recently been released on PS4 and PS5, bringing plenty of new enemies to take down, a new Performance Pass, a currency called Phazyonite to use on cosmetic items, and additional secondary weapons.

