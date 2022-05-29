Nintendo Switch File Sizes For Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, Sonic Origins and More Upcoming Games Confirmed

Nintendo eShop listing file sizes have been confirmed for a ton of upcoming games. Often this is quite important to see as many of these games are digital-only releases, seeing no physical release. For example, Sonic Origins is one of those games.

The list shows the file size for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, KnightOut, even if TEMPEST and more:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – 15.7GB

KnightOut – 4.6GB

even if TEMPEST – 3.7GB

Sonic Origins – 3.6GB

The Hand of Merlin – 2.7GB

Flewfie’s Adventure – 2.4GB

Crazy Chicken Xtreme – 1.1GB

Neko Secret Room – 707MB

The Big Con – Grift of the Year Edition – 692MB

Cloud Gardens – 632MB

My Lovely Wife – 488MB

Moonrise Fall – 436MB

Pretty Girls Speed – 378MB

TEN – 266MB

Spacewing War – 264MB

Surface Rush – 260MB

TOKOYO: Tower of Perpetuity – 230MB

Dungeon Village 2 – 212MB

QUByte Classics: Jim Power: The Lost Dimension by PIKO – 181MB

Ocean Animals Puzzle – Preschool Animal Learning Puzzles Game for Kids & Toddlers – 143MB

Fishing Paradiso – 138MB

Wonder Boy Collection – 117MB

Toonkars Racer – 108MB

Secrets of Magic 3: Happy Halloween – 107MB

Mini Gardens – 104MB

Cool Animals – 93MB

The information above was pulled from eShop listings in North America, Europe, and Japan.

Source