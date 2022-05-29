Nintendo Switch File Sizes For Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, Sonic Origins and More Upcoming Games Confirmed

Nintendo eShop listing file sizes have been confirmed for a ton of upcoming games. Often this is quite important to see as many of these games are digital-only releases, seeing no physical release. For example, Sonic Origins is one of those games.
The list shows the file size for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, KnightOut, even if TEMPEST and more:
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – 15.7GB
KnightOut – 4.6GB
even if TEMPEST – 3.7GB
Sonic Origins – 3.6GB
The Hand of Merlin – 2.7GB
Flewfie’s Adventure – 2.4GB
Crazy Chicken Xtreme – 1.1GB
Neko Secret Room – 707MB
The Big Con – Grift of the Year Edition – 692MB
Cloud Gardens – 632MB
My Lovely Wife – 488MB
Moonrise Fall – 436MB
Pretty Girls Speed – 378MB
TEN – 266MB
Spacewing War – 264MB
Surface Rush – 260MB
TOKOYO: Tower of Perpetuity – 230MB
Dungeon Village 2 – 212MB
QUByte Classics: Jim Power: The Lost Dimension by PIKO – 181MB
Ocean Animals Puzzle – Preschool Animal Learning Puzzles Game for Kids & Toddlers – 143MB
Fishing Paradiso – 138MB
Wonder Boy Collection – 117MB
Toonkars Racer – 108MB
Secrets of Magic 3: Happy Halloween – 107MB
Mini Gardens – 104MB
Cool Animals – 93MB
The information above was pulled from eShop listings in North America, Europe, and Japan.