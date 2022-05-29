Dragon Ball Super Movie Tweet Gives “Character Reel”

#DragonBallSuperSuperHero 15-SEC TVCM (Part 1)

The movie releases on June 11 in Japan, and this Summer worldwide!

Next month (which is only a few days away at this point), we’re going to get the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, in Japan. The US release date for it will come in August for the record. The movie is set to grow what happened in the Broly movie from a few years back, and multiple pieces of art and trailers have hinted at who will be in the movie and in “what form”. But now, a new “rolodex” of character scenes have been released.

Why does this matter? Because it showcases a LOT of characters that some might not have expected to be in the movie. For example, we see a 3-way training session between Goku, Vegeta and Broly, as well as Broly’s allies from the previous movie that saved his life. Just as important is the showing of Frieza, Whis, Beerus, Dendei and more.

The previous teasers and trailers made it seem like this would be a more “focused” movie in terms of it being more about Gohan, Piccolo, and the villains of the piece in the Red Ribbon Army. But apparently, we’re going to get at least a little screen time to the other Z-Fighters, their allies, and their enemies.

In point of fact, we don’t really know how things are going to go with plot outside of the Z-Fighters coming out on top (because how else would you end a Dragon Ball film?). There have been major hints of a “third android” coming to life alongside Gamma 1 & 2, and if Broly, Frieza and Beerus are involved in any capacity, things might get a bit more intense than fans are expecting.

It’ll just be good to get the movie out, so that possibly we can get an announcement of a Dragon Ball Super anime sequel after.

