Ms. Marvel Gets “10 Days” Trailer

Disney+ is very much firing on all cylinders right now. They’ve just recently launched the first two episodes of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series (to much fan and critical acclaim), and soon enough, they’ll be getting their next Marvel solo series via Ms. Marvel. And by “soon enough”, we mean in 10 days, which was the reason that they dropped a new teaser trailer for the series on Twitter today. It might not show too much new footage, but it does help set the tone for everything to come.

Not the least of which is Kamala Khan wondering if the life she always daydreamed of having is actually worth having, especially when things get hairy with villains and potentially the government trying to go after her and others.

We also get another look at how she gets her powers via the family bracelets and hints of what she can do with them, which will no doubt only grow as the series goes on. The real thrill for many will just be seeing Kamala Khan in action and seeing just how big this series goes not only with her character, but with her family, the world around her, and how it’ll tie into “The Marvels” movie that will arrive next year in theaters. Making her the first of the “Disney+ originals” to be in an MCU movie (no, Billy and Tommy from WandaVision don’t count…).

There’s also the element that this is one of the younger heroes in the MCU as a whole, and many hope that either a Champions or Young Avengers series/movie comes out of it if the right amount of characters come to light. Kamala might just be the start of that alongside Kate Bishop and maybe Nova.

Either way though, Ms. Marvel will arrive on Disney+ on June 8th.

