Rainbox Six Siege Increasing the Penalty For Friendly Fire

Since its release 7 years ago, Rainbow Six Siege has seen consistent updates and tweaks which have kept the game fresh and interesting. In total there have been twenty-five updates, with the latest being the upcoming Operation Vector Glare. In addition to a new Operator and map comes to an increase in the penalty for people using friendly fire.

The developers intentionally enabled friendly fire in Rainbow Six Siege to add to its realism, which in theory sounds good, but in practice, has led to some players intentionally wounding their teammates for the fun of it. These griefers who take down their teammates, often suck the joy out of matches as a dead teammate can ruin the chances of winning.

As a result, the developers employed a tactic to prevent griefers from causing more havoc: when a teammate turns bad and fires on another teammate, the shot would ricochet back at them. Initially, this lasted for only one match, allowing griefers to continue causing havoc.

Now, with the latest update, a griefer may see the effect last for multiple matches. Rainbow Six Siege director Alex Karpazis has deemed this updated version “preemptive reverse friendly fire” and has state that the effect may carry over to as many as 20 matches.

The only drawback may be that players who unintentionally shoot their teammates may see the effects being applied to them, which is really a small price to play to clamp down on griefers.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

