Rosario Dawson Talks “Freeze Framing” Star Wars Episode To Try And Be Ashoka Tano

Something we at times don’t appreciate is how much actors dive into their roles in terms of lore and backstory (if there is a lot of it that is) and tries to truly be the best version they can of that character. And we don’t necessarily mean “method acting”, but rather, just appreciating what came before, and then doing your best to pass that onward with your take on things. Such is the case with Rosario Dawson as she prepares to be Ashoka Tano in her own live-action series that is coming next year.

According to her at Star Wars celebration, she would rewatch and then freeze frame certain episodes of Star Wars The Clone Wars and Rebels in order to show her stunt coordinator and ask whether they could do something like that:

“Over and over and over again, yes, freeze-framing,” Dawson says. “I think some of my favorite stuff is actually, so we work with this amazing stunt coordinator, Ming, who is a Jedi like literally. She was taken into a temple at nine years old and from nine to 19 only saw her family once a year, so she was basically a youngling, and then trained in martial arts for 10 full years, and that’s who’s training us in Wushu and all kinds of things. And I will take freeze frames and clips from the shows and show her and be like, ‘Ahsoka can do this. Can we can you train me to do this? And she’s like, ‘That is not physically possible. that’s an animation, but this we can do.” And it’s been really, really, really amazing. So thank goodness for all of that research and history that we get to play off of.”

We’re sure fans will appreciate her dedication to the role.

Source: ComicBook.com