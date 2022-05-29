New World Introduces Arenas Mode

Amazon Game Studios have announced a new “Arenas Update” coming to the MMORPG New World. According to developers, “Players can start their personal PvP quest for rewards as part of the May update.” Newly released patch notes detail “the new Arenas mode, Expedition Mutators, Varangian Knights quest chain, PvP Rewards Track, and a whole host of other updates.”

New World fans are sure to enjoy the new update that is now live. Check out all the details below!

New World Arenas Update Patch Notes

3V3 Player VS Player Arenas

3v3 Arenas are a new small-scale PvP game mode where teams of 3 can face off for fame, glory, and riches. You might even win a few unique housing items.

Each Arena match is a “Best-of-5” contest. Fight to be the first team to win 3 rounds and secure the match for your team. Rounds are 2 minutes long, but if the battle lingers, a deadly ring of fire will push players to the center of the arena, forcing combatants to engage or die!

Players level 20 and above can queue for 3v3 Arenas by opening the Modes menu, allowing on-demand PvP gameplay from anywhere in Aeternum. If players need a brief introduction to what the Arena is, they can speak to the fight promoter Maximus Marcellus in Everfall.

New Expedition Mutators

Return to the Depths and face a brand new challenge for end-game rewards! The Depths is now part of the weekly Expedition Mutator rotation. In addition, 3 new mutation types have been added to the pool, for a total of 27 new combinations:

Overgrown – Focuses on Nature Damage and Resistance. Overgrown adds effects like Toxic, a pool which tracks down players, and Compost which turns trash into healing areas for their allies.

Barbaric – Focuses on Physical Damage. Adds Berserk, an enrage effect, and Shattering which deals Stamina Damage.

Fiendish – Curses that focus on the nocturnal. Fiendish adds Weary, which will weaken players with Rend and make them vulnerable with Slow. It also features Blood Offering which stacks damage over time.

Varangian Knights – Episode 2

Continue the story of the Varangian Knights and their conquest for power. Players will encounter four new Varangian enemies in this episode: the Crusher, Spearman, Hound, and Mage. Find Abigail Rose just outside a new Varangian camp at Sorcerers Delve in Everfall to start the episode 2 quest chain. Recommended for players level 25-30.

Players looking for specific balance updates, AI improvements, and bug fixes can instead explore every single release note, including the PvP Rewards Track, on our dedicated release page.

PVP Rewards Track

Our new PvP Rewards Track encourages players to strive for special prizes. New gear, weapons, emotes, and more will serve as motivation for players to boldly tackle all forms of PvP, including open-world centric activities like faction missions, capturing forts, and killing other flagged players.

Each PvP mode will now grant players a new type of XP and a new PvP Currency – Azoth Salt. PvP XP increases your progress on the PvP Rewards track, while Azoth Salt can be exchanged for specific rewards. Every PvP activity will earn you progress, so play your favorite! You’ll also earn a generous Azoth Salt bonus for every 10k Character XP you earn in the open world while flagged (XP earned while in sanctuaries is not included).

NEW PVP PERKS

Penetrating Backstab

PvP Only: Backstabs penetrate 10% of a player’s armor.

PvP Only: Backstabs penetrate 10% of a player’s armor. Penetrating Headshot

PvP Only: Headshots penetrate 7% of a player’s armor.

PvP Only: Headshots penetrate 7% of a player’s armor. Fractured Rend

PvP Only: When block breaking a player, inflict rend, reducing damage absorption by 12% for 4s.

PvP Only: When block breaking a player, inflict rend, reducing damage absorption by 12% for 4s. Purifying Crits

PvP Only: Critical hits remove 1 buff from a player (Cooldown 10s)

PvP Only: Critical hits remove 1 buff from a player (Cooldown 10s) Exhausted Exploitation

PvP Only: Hits against Exhausted targets inflict Slow, reducing movement speed by 15% for 4 seconds (Can not re-trigger on same target)

PvP Only: Hits against Exhausted targets inflict Slow, reducing movement speed by 15% for 4 seconds (Can not re-trigger on same target) Alacritous Punishment

PvP Only: Deals 8% additional damage to players with Haste.

PvP Only: Deals 8% additional damage to players with Haste. Sturdy Fortification

PvP Only: Blocking attacks add a stack of 4% fortify on self for each blocked hit (Max Stack 5)

PvP Only: Blocking attacks add a stack of 4% fortify on self for each blocked hit (Max Stack 5) Shirking Heals

PvP Only: After successfully dodging an attack, heal for 100 health. (Each armor piece with this perk adds a stack)

PvP Only: After successfully dodging an attack, heal for 100 health. (Each armor piece with this perk adds a stack) Siege Ward

PvP Only: Receive 6% less damage from siege weapons.

PvP Only: Receive 6% less damage from siege weapons. Mortal Empowerment

PvP Only: Player kills grant a persistent 1% damage bonus that lasts until downed, death, game mode exit. Duration refreshes on re-application. (Stacks up to 30 times, can not be cleansed).

PvP Only: Player kills grant a persistent 1% damage bonus that lasts until downed, death, game mode exit. Duration refreshes on re-application. (Stacks up to 30 times, can not be cleansed). Invigorated Punishment

PvP Only: Ability deal 3% bonus damage per buff on target. (Cap of 8)

PvP Only: Ability deal 3% bonus damage per buff on target. (Cap of 8) Shirking Empower

PvP Only: After successfully dodging an attack, obtain Empower, increasing damage dealt by 4% for 10s, refreshes when new stack is applied. (Stacks 4 times)

Source