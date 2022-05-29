Star Wars Tales Of The Jedi Announced

Tales of the Jedi is an anthology of Original animated shorts, each story featuring Jedi from the prequel era, streaming Fall 2022 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yHAyCAxuBM — Star Wars (@starwars) May 28, 2022

If you somehow haven’t noticed, there are a LOT of Star Wars shows coming out and getting announced as of late. Not the least of which is because of Star Wars Celebration. The annual event has had plenty to announce and show off, including new insight and looks into The Mandalorian Season 3, The Book of Boba Fett, Ashoka, and more. And then, just when you thought they were going to be done with their reveals, then you have the announcement of Tales Of The Jedi.

This 6-part anthology by Dave Filoni will be set in the Prequel era of Star Wars, and focus on many Jedi, and Sith, that we’ve already met. Multiple episodes have been confirmed in terms of content, including many featuring Ashoka Tano, one featuring a younger Count Dooku, and then…the return of Qui-Gon Jinn, voiced by none other than Liam Neeson…and his son! How’s that for a family affair?

According to Filoni, he would write stories on the plane ride between his time on The Mandalorian and other adventures, and he wanted to tell more stories of the Jedi that we knew, as well as other characters that had stories to be told.

Just to be clear, these will be animated adventures, not live-action, but that just makes it more interesting because it means they have more freedom to do what they want visually. And naturally, if this does well (and Filoni has more ideas) then we might get even MORE tales from this part of the universe.

Tales Of The Jedi will be added to the ever-growing roster of new shows that are coming, including Andor later this year, The Acolyte, the newly announced Skeleton Crew, Young Jedi Adventures, and more. In short, it’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan.

