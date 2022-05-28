Bethesda’s Indiana Jones Won’t be an Xbox Exclusive, According to Jez Corden

Co-host of the Xbox Two Podcast, Jez Corden has seemingly confirmed that Bethesda’s upcoming Indiana Jones game won’t be an Xbox exclusive.

Jez Corden mentioned this during the Xbox Two Podcast, stating that he is sure of the fact it won’t be an Xbox exclusive. Hinting that the game will also be released on other consoles such as PlayStation and/or PC.

Bethesda or MachineGames have never said or announced that the game will or won’t be an Xbox exclusive. MachineGames is one of the teams that has now become a part of Xbox Game Studios, hence the rumours regarding it being Xbox exclusive.

This tweet from user [@ChillBandit] details the exact moment with Jez stating he “Pretty much knows it isn’t” exclusive to Xbox consoles.

Say it ain’t so!!! Jez Corden claims new Indiana Jones game coming from Bethesda is NOT exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. Philip, on behalf of all Xbox fans, this will not stand. Do not do this!!! 🫠💚 #xbox pic.twitter.com/GVjKfmneKe — Morghan Kimes (Your favorite Xbox Ambassador💚) (@ChillBandit) May 28, 2022

Bethesda announced the Indiana Jones video game back in January of this year, with things being pretty quiet since. The details regarding the game are incredibly scarce, with us knowing pretty much nothing about the game other than players will get to play as the legend that is Indiana Jones.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!

Hopefully conferences that are going on during the month of June will unveil new information regarding the upcoming game, as well as what consoles it is going to debut on. We are excited.

Source