Ashoka Panel At Star Wars Celebration Dives Into Upcoming Series

When you’re trying to build up a franchise that has been around for a while, adding in new characters doesn’t always work. When Star Wars The Clone Wars began their animated series, they tried to buck that trend with the introduction of Ashoka Tano, the new apprentice to Anakin Skywalker. At first, fans didn’t like it, but via the great writing of the series, she became one of the most-beloved franchise characters ever, and will get a live-action series next year on Disney+.

At Star Wars Celebration, the Ashoka series got its own panel, and Rosario Dawson among others were there to talk about it and reveal key things. Including that we will indeed be getting a “Rebels Reunion” as Sabine (who was previously confirmed), Chopper, Hera and Ezra will all be in the show!

Dawson (who plays the Jedi and “debuted” in The Mandalorian Season 2) talked briefly about filming so far:

“It’s been amazing. I was so excited that Dave actually posted when we started, we started filming on my birthday may 9. Last night was the end of our third week.”

That “Dave” is Dave Filoni, who was the mastermind behind The Clone Wars and Rebels cartoon and helped in The Mandalorian and other live-action series in Star Wars. He was also there to talk about the true “intent” of the show:

“Ahsoka is a continuous story,” Filoni said. “It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures. That’s what I want the character to be doing, and I think that’s what fans want now. They have such a relationship with her. I’ve only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older—they’re very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be.”

There was a small sizzle reel shown for the series, but we’ll have to wait until 2023 to get the full look at the show.

