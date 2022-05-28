The Mandalorian Cast and Crew Talk Series So Far

The Mandalorian is the TV show that saved the Star Wars franchise, that’s honestly a fact at this point, and so at Star Wars Celebration, it wasn’t too much of a surprise that a lot of people were eager to see the cast and crew talk about the show and all that is going to come with it.

It started with Jon Favreau, the man who helped really shape the show in its infancy, and he had nothing but love for what’s been made:

“It’s been a dream come true,” Favreau says of the journey. “I wanted to really pare it down to a few characters a personal story set in that world…and also an opportunity to bring new people in who might not be up on the lore. This became an entry ramp. As we’ve introduced characters that existed before, thanks to the Disney+ streaming service, they could go and watch everything.”

Him and Dave Filoni talked about keeping the secrets of Baby Yoda, Luke Skywalker, the crossover episodes with The Book of Boba Fett, and more. Even bringing out the cast like Pedro Pascal and Emily Swallow (“Mando” and “The Armorer” respectively) to talk about things. Naturally, Pedro got a big reaction:

“My heart has exploded,” he said. “It’s a good last day of my life.”

As for Swallow, she appreciates the love for The Armorer and enjoys how she gets to portray the character:

“She is so grounded, she is patient, she is so wise, she waits,” she says. “I love these stories so much and I think that the Armorer continually reminds us of those important heart and soul themes. I really appreciate that about her.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 will arrive in February of next year, and the team teased a lot, including some more familiar Star Wars characters showing up. The cast clearly love this part of the Star Wars universe, and so do the fans.

So, in terms of what to expect from this show and others, Dave Filoni said it best, “More”.

