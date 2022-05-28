Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lord Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

It has been announced that the classic RPG title, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop on June 8, 2022. The news comes from an announcement Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022, which has been airing this week.

Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr are handling the re-release of the 2004 game. Take a look at the trailer for the announcement below:

The standalone sequel to the highly praised Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will come with some updates including HD cinematics, textures, UI and resolution.

A Standalone Sequel: Experience the follow-up to the acclaimed STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ in this original RPG epic set in the darkest days of the Old Republic.

Choose Your Destiny: Discover your past and make difficult choices that aren’t as clear-cut as “good or evil.” Each decision can have a significant impact on your story and your squad. Will you uphold the Jedi Order, or lead the galaxy to ruin?

Master the Force: Choose from three different Jedi classes, each able to wield specific Force powers, and customize your characters with unique skills and abilities.

Lead Your Crew: Command a party of diverse crewmates, each with their own strengths, alignments and nuanced back stories. Your actions will influence your crew’s destinies, but not everyone may agree with the choices you make…

The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC: Expand your experience even further with this incredible collection of content featuring new crew dialogue and interactions, a bonus mission starring HK-47, and a new revamped ending, coming as free DLC post-launch.

You can pre-order Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords on the Nintendo eShop now for $14.99. You can also pre-order a version of the game along with the first title for a bundle price of $29.99.

