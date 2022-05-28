Akira Toriyama Confirms Gohan Is The Strongest Z-Fighter!

Let’s do a rewind in Dragon Ball history, shall we? When Dragon Ball Z came out and we first met Gohan…he was a whiner. Then, he got whipped into shape via Piccolo, and over the course of the Saiyan Saga, Frieza Saga and Cell Saga, he became not only a capable fighter, but one of the most important (and fan-favorite) Z-Fighters. But then the Buu Saga came along and “ruined everything”, leaving many to wonder what creator Akira Toriyama was thinking.

How so? Well, at the end of the Cell Saga, it was Gohan who beat Cell (with a little help from Goku and Vegeta to be fair), and it seemed like he was going to go on an arc to surpass them all. But then, he became a teacher, a father, and “The Great Saiyaman” much to the dismay of many (on that last part at least.)

Dragon Ball Super did tease Gohan getting back to form, but many still want him to be more. Well, the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Super Hero might just be what you’re looking for, as Akira Toriyama made a statement about Gohan that many of you will likely appreciate:

“Gohan is actually stronger than anyone…or so it’s said, but lately he hasn’t really gotten a chance to shine. In order to motivate Gohan, it takes his revered teacher Piccolo rather than his father Goku. I figured I’d try giving birth to a new superhero by putting these two in the spotlight through their intense battles with the Gamma androids.”

If you look at the trailers for Super Hero, he does get a lot of screentime, far more than his father and Vegeta. So if this movie is the “next step” in Gohan surpassing them all? Then fans are likely going to be very happy about that.

