Clea Concept Art For Doctor Strange Movie Revealed!

To say that there were a lot of characters in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be a bit of an understatement. Because between the “standard characters”, the new characters, and the Multiverse characters, there was a LOT going on. And that was all before the mid-credits sequence when the one and only Charlize Theron showed up as Clea to help warn Doctor Strange of a new threat that they had to go and deal with. People were needless to say excited, and wondered what might be next for the two.

But fast forward to now, and visual designer and concept artist, John Staub went onto his Instagram page (see above) to post a very special piece of art. The final concept art for Clea as a whole. This was the one that got approved for the film and that they worked off of to make the costume design and such for Theron herself.

As you can see, it’s actually quite a striking image, and even features her using the magic that she wields…that just so happens to come from the Dark Dimension…as she’s the niece of Dormammu…did we forget to mention that? Well, she is.

But fear not! She’s not an immediate threat to Doctor Strange. In fact, the two are long-time allies and even lovers in the comics (with her currently being the Sorcerer Supreme in the wake of Stephen’s recent death…he’ll come back eventually).

Having her in the MCU right now is actually a bit of a transition teased in the Doctor Strange sequel as Strange was still pining for his old love of Christine and thought that no one could replace her…and then Charlize Theron shows up. So yeah, they’ll get along nicely.

But how involved Clea/Theron will be in the MCU is still a mystery at present.

