Simu Liu Talks Breaking Marvel’s Most “Sacred” Rule For Shang-Chi

When it comes to certain movies, especially ones that NEED a level of secrecy about them, the last thing that the movie studio wants is for one of its stars to go and spoil things. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this goes double as there are a LOT of things that Marvel wants under wraps until the movie actually shows up. Some (*cough* Tom Holland *cough*) have a bit of trouble keeping those secrets. And now, we can add Shang-Chi star Simu Liu to the mix.

Liu was actually a bit famous before landing the role of Shang-Chi because he actually asked Marvel Studios to make the film YEARS before they ever announced it. And then, he himself was cast and was told by Kevin Feige himself to NOT TELL ANYONE!!!!! …you can guess how that went:

“I’m not a great secrets guy, when it comes to this stuff. [Kevin] was like, ‘We’re gonna fly you to Comic Con in San Diego in four days, just keep your mouth shut until then. We want to be able to surprise the whole world when we announce you at Comic Con, like, don’t ruin the moment.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, sure.’

He was like, ‘No seriously, don’t tell your parents, don’t tell your friends. Don’t tell anyone.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ And then I immediately called my best friend. It’s too big of news to keep with you.”

We’ll give him a pass on that one. Especially since he and his best friend were able to “keep the secret” after that and indeed was able to surprise everyone with the announcement of the movie.

That film came out last year and did rather well considering the pandemic was at a peak around that time. There is going to be a sequel, and hopefully Simu Liu won’t have to keep more big secrets.

Source: ScreenRant