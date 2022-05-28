Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is Killed Ahead of Returning to the MCU

This article contains spoilers for Devil’s Reign Omega #1 by Marvel Comics, please read with that in mind.

Disney has just announced bringing back the beloved Defender show, Daredevil for a fourth season after being unexpectedly canceled on Netflix a while back, making fans wonder when they’d see the character again.

However, after a recent comic book release, Matt Murdock has been killed ahead of his return as Daredevil of Hell’s Kitchen in the MCU. The hero fakes his own death in order to begin a new chapter of his life after tragic events took place in Devil’s Regin Omega #1, we see Matt Murdock’s funeral where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes attend. Little do they know the body isn’t actually Matt’s, it is his recently killed twin brother, Michael Murdock.

This brother originally never existed in his brother’s life, which is probably why we didn’t see him in the Netflix series. Mike Murdock accidentally turned Matt’s alter-ego into a real and physical humming being so Matt was faced with adjusting to having a real sibling. Everything got even more complicated after this “twin brother” of our Matt Murdock used the Norn Stone-a stone from Asgard-to shift and rewrite reality so he could be a real person, with a real backstory, and even connected himself to Matt. Matt Murdock chose to live a life where he defended those who needed it in both his business life as a lawyer with best friend Foggy Nelson and also in his superhero life as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Mike chose a life nothing like his brothers but one of crime. So all of this led to the events of Mike dying in the recent comic book, Devil’s Reign, after Kingpin believed he was the real Daredevil, so now Marvel Comics has, in other words, killed Matt Murdock. This is slightly funny considering he has just returned to the MCU, not only in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but will now be receiving a season four and rumors say possibly a cameo in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Matt Murdock (Daredevil) and Mike Murdock

In the new comic, Devil’s Reign Omega #1 Marvel Comics quote on quote “kills” Matt Murdock as the real Matt uses his look-alike twin brother’s body to pretend that he was the one who died instead of Mike. The funnel is all for the show, as he (Daredevil) wants the public to believe his secret identity is dead. He takes this tragedy to make his own future for himself and Matt tells Luke Cage that the Daredevils are going after the Hand as he begins a new chapter in his life, no longer carrying his secret identity with him.

Killing off Matt Murdock changes a lot for this hero whether we realize it or not. Matt’s life is now devoted solely to destroying the Hand. Now, this makes many of us wonder what will become of this new information as the new series will be coming in the future. That’s all the information we have, but we’ll keep you updated if we find out more.

