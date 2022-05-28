Black Adam Trailer Gets Release Date

As you’ve no doubt noticed, this year (even with certain delays) is/has been stacked with comic book releases. We had The Batman and the Doctor Strange sequel already, Thor Love and Thunder is less than two months away, and then you have movies like League of Super Pets, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Shazam Fury of the Gods, and then…there’s Black Adam. Which one could very easily argue is one of the biggest wildcards of the whole set. Why? Because this is an anti-hero movie, and is meant to play different.

The film will star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the legendary Teth Adam in his quest for power, vengeance, and his own form of brutal justice. But despite seeing certain teases and images from the movie…we honestly seen a true trailer for the film. But, on his Instagram page, The Rock revealed a BTS tidbit about his belief about the throne of Black Adam, and why he wouldn’t sit in it until they shot the scene with him in it. Well, they have, and he further went on to note that the first trailer for the film will happen on June 8th!

Yes, that means we’re just under two weeks away from the first trailer being dropped, and more than likely fans are going to go crazy with speculation as to what they might see, and how the plot overall will be shown.

There’s little doubt will see a lot of Teth Adam, but we’ll also see the Justice Society of America in action, as well as hints of what the main conflict between these entities will be. We know that Adam will want to free the country he failed before, but how far will they go with this storyline? Johnson has promised a film that is true to the source material, and has a physicality like no other. So we’ll just have to see what’s what when the trailer arrives!

Source: Instagram