Genshin Impact: Hidden Dreams in the Depths Update Revealed

Game developers miHoYo have revealed the patch notes for update 2.7 coming to Genshin Impact on May 31. The patch notes lay out the major update that will release on the action RPG in just a few days. According to developers, the “update maintenance begins 2022/05/31 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.”

The new update for Genshin Impact will be available on PS4, PS5, iOS, and PC. Check out the full patch notes below!

Genshin Impact “Hidden Dreams in the Depths” Update 2.7 Patch Notes

〓Update Details〓

I. New Characters

5-Star Character “Valley Orchid” Yelan (Hydro)

◇ Vision: Hydro

◇ Weapon: Bow

◇A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs, but is a “non-entity” on the Ministry of Civil Affairs’ list.

4-Star Character “Mender of Tribulations” Kuki Shinobu (Electro)

◇ Vision: Electro

◇ Weapon: Sword

◇ The capable and reliable deputy leader of the “Arataki Gang” – Please note: capable and reliable are not appellations for the “Arataki Gang,” but for their deputy leader in specific.

II. New Equipment

Aqua Simulacra (Bow)

◇ This longbow’s color is unpredictable. Under the light, it takes on a lustrous, watery blue.

Fading Twilight (Bow)

◇A precious bow made of platinum, inlaid with an orb that shimmers with the light of eventide.

III. New Events

During the event, go to The Chasm and investigate the mysteries of the depths. Complete various challenges in the event to obtain rewards like Primogems, Crown of Insight, Weapon Ascension Materials, Talent Level-Up Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Hero’s Wit, and Mora. Complete specific “Realms of Guile and War” to obtain the event-exclusive weapon “Fading Twilight” (Bow) and its Refinement Material.

〓Eligibility〓

Reach Adventure Rank 28 or above

Complete the Archon Quest “A New Star Approaches” and World Quest “Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend?”

Complete Arataki Itto’s Story Quest “Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I,” Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II,” and World Quest “A Teapot to Call Home: Part I” to enhance your experience.

*If you have not completed Arataki Itto’s Story Quest, Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest, and World Quest “A Teapot to Call Home: Part I,” you can enter the event through “Quick Start” in the event page.

*During the event, Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act II will unlock with the event phases of “Perilous Trail.” A new phase will be unlocked each day in the first 3 days of the event. Reach the corresponding Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests to enjoy the story of the Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act II “Perilous Trail” in the event.

IV. New Main Story

1. New Archon Quest

Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act II – “Perilous Trail”

2. New Story Quest

Yelan’s Story Quest “Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act I – Calculated Gambit”

3. New Hangout Event

Hangout Event: Kuki Shinobu – Act I “The Gang’s Daily Deeds”

4. New World Quests

“On the Stage, Behind the Stage,” “The Tales Behind the Fan,” and more.

V. Other Additions

1. New Recipes: Dew-Dipped Shrimp, Omurice Waltz

2. New Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” and “Memories of the Heart” categories

3. New Namecards: “Yelan: Throw,” “Kuki Shinobu: Net,” and “Travel Notes: Divine Will.”

4. New Furnishing: Leisure Device: Confused Confuzzlement

5. Added “Challenge Features” descriptions to Domains of Blessing, Forgery, and Mastery with a high Recommended Party Level.

6. The gadget “Floral Zither” can now be purchased from the NPC Granny Shan in Liyue Harbor.

7. Added Sets 7–14 of Genshin Impact “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis.

8. Added Character level-up guides: Travelers can check Characters’ Talent recommendations and Artifact Main Attribute references.

9. Spiral Abyss

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:

• DMG dealt by claymore-wielding characters increased by 75%.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 2.7, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows:

Phase I:

Closing Moon

After the active character uses an Elemental Skill, >Normal Attack DMG is increased by 16% for 8s. Max 3 stacks. Stacks are counted independently.

Phase II:

Matched Moon

After a character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent, that opponent’s Physical and All Elemental RES will be decreased by 12% for 8s. Max 3 stacks. Stacks are counted independently.

Phase III:

Steelsunder Moon

After the active character uses an Elemental Skill, that character’s next Normal Attack that hits an opponent will unleash a shockwave at that opponent’s position, dealing DMG. This effect can occur once every 1.2s.

〓Adjustments & Optimizations〓

● Quests

1. Reduces the difficulty of Daily Commission “The Thundering Wilds” in Narukami Island by replacing some of the opponents.

2. Reduces the difficulty of Daily Commission “For The Harbingers!” in Narukami Island by weakening the lineup of opponents.

3. Reduces the difficulty of Daily Commission “Full Speed Ahead” in Yashiori Island by replacing some of the opponents and removing barriers along the way.

4. Reduces the difficulty of Daily Commission “A Crackling Crisis” in Yashiori Island by weakening the lineup of opponents and extending the challenge time.

5. Reduces the difficulty of Daily Commission “A Gentleman Strikes in Broad Daylight” in Yashiori Island and Seirai Island by extending the time that patrolling opponents pause at the stationing points.

6. Reduces the difficulty of Daily Commission “Dangerous Haul” in Narukami Island, Yashiori Island, and Seirai Island by reducing the Movement SPD of the Slime Balloon and cutting down the number of opponents along the way.

● System

1. Optimizes “Weekly Missions” in Battle Pass: for “Weekly Missions” completed in the week of a version update, the progress of that week’s “Weekly Missions” will be carried over to the updated version’s BP.

2. In “Dispatched Expeditions”, the rewards of exploring Dihua Marsh, Liyue is adjusted to “Horsetail” and “Snapdragon,” while the rewards of exploring Guili Plains, Liyue is adjusted to “Mora.” After the version update, we will issue Travelers Mora ×5,000, Lotus Head ×12, Matsutake ×12 as compensation.

3. Optimizes the sorting rules of the Character Selection page: for characters at the same level, ascended characters will be placed in front of the rest.

4. Optimizes the display of information: when prompts appear on the center of the screen, the info list on the left, such as quests and challenges, will turn translucent.

5. Optimizes the UI style of item sources in the Inventory: when an item source is unavailable, it will appear as white text on a dark background.

6. Optimizes the control experience of the controller in “Settings”: as long as the left tab is not switched, re-enter the option list on the right and the list will remember the position previously selected.

7. Optimizes the description list of characters’ Talents when cooking, crafting, forging, dispatching, and furnishing creating: the height of the list is self-adaptive.

8. Optimizes the indicative effect of Oculi detectors on the World Map: visual effects are added to the marked scope.

9. Optimizes the presentation of dialogue window in Co-Op Mode: Party Chat is set by default after entering Co-Op Mode and opening the chat list.

● Characters

1. Optimizes the animation performance of some characters after being launched.

● Audio

1. Optimizes the sound effects of some objects.

2. Adjusts the Japanese voice-over for some Story Quests and certain bosses.

3. Optimizes and adjusts the Korean voice-over for some characters and NPCs.

4. Optimizes the mechanism when idle voice-over is interrupted by the character’s Elemental Skill.

● Other

1. Reduces combat difficulty for some opponents at World Level 3–6 (including “Oceanid,” “Geo Hypostasis,” “Cryo Hypostasis,” “Maguu Kenki,” “Thunder Manifestation,” “Golden Wolflord,” “Stormterror,” and “Azhdaha”).

2. When the characters Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona are obtained, they will be wearing their Alternate Outfits by default.

3. In the “Test Run” events, the appearances of the characters Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona will be adjusted to the Alternate Outfits.

4. Adjusts bitrate for cutscenes of previous Versions on mobile to 25,000 kbps to streamline client size.

5. Support for the Chroma feature on Razer devices is temporarily disabled due to game crashes. This feature will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved.

