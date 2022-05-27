League of Legends Update Provides A Hotfix For Patch 12.10

Riot Games has released a hotfix for patch 12.10 coming to League of Legends. The update comes after developers previously launched a “Durability Update,” with this micropatch meant to cover any remaining outliers. Developers have used this patch to smooth out champions that had been made either too weak or too strong from the many changes that the game previously experienced.
Check out the full patch notes below!
League of Legends Update 12.10 Hotfix
Champion Buffs
Diana
- W – BASE SHIELD 25/40/55/70/85 ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100
- E – MAGIC DAMAGE 40/60/80/100/120 (+40% AP) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+45% AP)
Draven
- PASSIVE – BONUS GOLD ON KILL 25 (+2 per Adoration stack) ⇒ 40 (+2.5 per Adoration stack)
- Q – BONUS DAMAGE 40/45/50/55/60 (+70/80/90/100/110% bonus AD) ⇒ 45/50/55/60/65 (+75/85/95/105/115% bonus AD)
Kled
- W – COOLDOWN 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 ⇒ 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds
- R – COOLDOWN 160/140/120 ⇒ 140/125/110 seconds
Renekton
- Q – COOLDOWN 8 ⇒ 7 seconds
- Q – BASE HEALING AGAINST CHAMPIONS 10/14/18/22/26 ⇒ 12/18/24/30/36
- Q (EMPOWERED) – BASE HEALING AGAINST CHAMPIONS 30/42/54/66/78 ⇒ 36/54/72/90/108
Vladimir
- Q – HEAL 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% AP) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% AP)
- Q (EMPOWERED) – ADDITIONAL HEAL AP RATIO 3.5% per 100 AP ⇒ +4% per 100 AP
- Q (EMPOWERED) – ADDITIONAL HEAL (AGAINST MINIONS) 30% ⇒ 35%
Yuumi
- E – HEAL 65/90/115/140/165 (+25% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP)
- E – MANA COST 40/45/50/55/60 (+15% maximum mana) ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60 (+12% maximum mana)
Champion Nerfs
Anivia
- Q – COOLDOWN 11/10/9/8/7 ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
- E – MAGIC DAMAGE 50/80/110/140/170 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150
Taliyah
- PASSIVE – BONUS MOVE SPEED 10/20/35/55% ⇒ 10/15/25/40% (levels 1/9/12/15)
- PASSIVE – FALLOFF TIME 2.5 ⇒ 3 seconds
- Q (ON WORKED GROUND) – SLOW 30/35/40/45/50% for 2 seconds ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40% for 1.5 seconds
- Q (ON WORKED GROUND) – DAMAGE AGAINST FIRST ENEMY HIT 200% ⇒ 190%
- E – SLOW 20/22/24/26/28% ⇒ 20% at all ranks
- E – STUN DURATION 0.6/0.7/0.8/0.9/1 ⇒ 0.75 seconds at all ranks
Kayle
- HEALTH GROWTH 99 ⇒ 92
- BASE MAGIC RESISTANCE 26 ⇒ 22
- E – ACTIVE BONUS MAGIC DAMAGE ON-HIT 8/9/10/11/12% (+2% per 100 AP) ⇒ 7/8/9/10/11% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health
Vayne
- BASE HEALTH 585 ⇒ 550
- W – BONUS TRUE DAMAGE 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6.5/9/11.5/14% of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6/8/10/12% of target’s maximum health)
Senna
- BASE HEALTH 590 ⇒ 560
- PASSIVE – BONUS PHYSICAL DAMAGE 1-16% (by level 11) ⇒ 1-10% (by level 10) of target’s current health
Swain Bugfix
- SAD BIRB NOISES Fixed a bug that prevented Swain from ranking up his R – Demonic Ascension properly