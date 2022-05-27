League of Legends Update Provides A Hotfix For Patch 12.10

Riot Games has released a hotfix for patch 12.10 coming to League of Legends. The update comes after developers previously launched a “Durability Update,” with this micropatch meant to cover any remaining outliers. Developers have used this patch to smooth out champions that had been made either too weak or too strong from the many changes that the game previously experienced.

Check out the full patch notes below!

League of Legends Update 12.10 Hotfix

Champion Buffs

Diana

W – BASE SHIELD 25/40/55/70/85 ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100

E – MAGIC DAMAGE 40/60/80/100/120 (+40% AP) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+45% AP)

Draven

PASSIVE – BONUS GOLD ON KILL 25 (+2 per Adoration stack) ⇒ 40 (+2.5 per Adoration stack)

Q – BONUS DAMAGE 40/45/50/55/60 (+70/80/90/100/110% bonus AD) ⇒ 45/50/55/60/65 (+75/85/95/105/115% bonus AD)

Kled

W – COOLDOWN 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 ⇒ 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

R – COOLDOWN 160/140/120 ⇒ 140/125/110 seconds

Renekton

Q – COOLDOWN 8 ⇒ 7 seconds

Q – BASE HEALING AGAINST CHAMPIONS 10/14/18/22/26 ⇒ 12/18/24/30/36

Q (EMPOWERED) – BASE HEALING AGAINST CHAMPIONS 30/42/54/66/78 ⇒ 36/54/72/90/108

Vladimir

Q – HEAL 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% AP) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% AP)

Q (EMPOWERED) – ADDITIONAL HEAL AP RATIO 3.5% per 100 AP ⇒ +4% per 100 AP

Q (EMPOWERED) – ADDITIONAL HEAL (AGAINST MINIONS) 30% ⇒ 35%

Yuumi

E – HEAL 65/90/115/140/165 (+25% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP)

E – MANA COST 40/45/50/55/60 (+15% maximum mana) ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60 (+12% maximum mana)

Champion Nerfs

Anivia

Q – COOLDOWN 11/10/9/8/7 ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

E – MAGIC DAMAGE 50/80/110/140/170 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150

Taliyah

PASSIVE – BONUS MOVE SPEED 10/20/35/55% ⇒ 10/15/25/40% (levels 1/9/12/15)

PASSIVE – FALLOFF TIME 2.5 ⇒ 3 seconds

Q (ON WORKED GROUND) – SLOW 30/35/40/45/50% for 2 seconds ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40% for 1.5 seconds

Q (ON WORKED GROUND) – DAMAGE AGAINST FIRST ENEMY HIT 200% ⇒ 190%

E – SLOW 20/22/24/26/28% ⇒ 20% at all ranks

E – STUN DURATION 0.6/0.7/0.8/0.9/1 ⇒ 0.75 seconds at all ranks

Kayle

HEALTH GROWTH 99 ⇒ 92

BASE MAGIC RESISTANCE 26 ⇒ 22

E – ACTIVE BONUS MAGIC DAMAGE ON-HIT 8/9/10/11/12% (+2% per 100 AP) ⇒ 7/8/9/10/11% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health

Vayne

BASE HEALTH 585 ⇒ 550

W – BONUS TRUE DAMAGE 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6.5/9/11.5/14% of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6/8/10/12% of target’s maximum health)

Senna

BASE HEALTH 590 ⇒ 560

PASSIVE – BONUS PHYSICAL DAMAGE 1-16% (by level 11) ⇒ 1-10% (by level 10) of target’s current health

Swain Bugfix

SAD BIRB NOISES Fixed a bug that prevented Swain from ranking up his R – Demonic Ascension properly

Source