Assassin’s Creed Infinity is Ubisoft’s rumored yet unconfirmed next entry in the popular series. The rumors of Infinity being the next title began in 2021 when the game’s title was leaked. It isn’t clear if Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be the official title, but that is the name being used by Ubisoft while it is in development. According to multiple reports, Infinity will bring multiple Assassin’s Creed titles together so players can enjoy various franchise entries all in one place. It’s rumored that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a live-service title, although that’s not confirmed yet. Naturally, with such a significant departure from previous games, fans have many questions about Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Such as will Assassin’s Creed Infinity be free to play?

Will Assassin’s Creed Infinity Be Free To Play?

What we know about Assassin’s Creed Infinity so far indicates that the game could be a live service title of some sort. However, while many live service games are free to play, that doesn’t mean Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be. Nothing is confirmed but Ubisoft tends to release its live service games at full price and then support them with both paid and free updates post-release.

Confirmation on whether Assassin’s Creed Infinity is F2P likely won’t come until 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.