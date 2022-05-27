Assassin’s Creed Infinity is Ubisoft’s rumored yet unconfirmed next entry in the popular series. The rumors of Infinity being the next title began in 2021 when the game’s title was leaked. It isn’t clear if Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be the official title, but that is the name being used by Ubisoft while it is in development. According to multiple reports, Infinity will bring multiple Assassin’s Creed titles together so players can enjoy various franchise entries all in one place. It’s rumored that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a live-service title, although that’s not confirmed yet. Naturally, with such a significant departure from previous games, fans have many questions about Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Such as when will Infinity take place?

When does Assassin’s Creed Infinity take place?

Since Assassin’s Creed Infinity is only rumored at this point, there’s no definitive information on the game’s time period. If the rumors of Infinity being a collection of sorts are true, then it stands to reason that multiple time periods will be included. Whether that means periods the franchise has visited before or entirely new eras remains to be seen.

More information about the game is likely to be revealed at some time in 2023 or 2024. The time periods will likely become known then.