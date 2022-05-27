Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Sequel To Jedi: Fallen Order Announced

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have finally announced the highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The original game, Jedi: Fallen Order, is an action-adventure souls-like game first released in 2019 which launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The initial game debuted to rave reviews from both critics and gamers, prompting fans to immediately ask when they could expect a sequel. Well, it looks like it’s finally on the way.

According to developers, the upcoming game is “Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.” Check out the new trailer below.

This week Disney has been host to the ongoing Star Wars Celebration, lasting from May 26 to May 29, 2022. The company has revealed plenty of exciting new projects already, including season three of The Mandalorian, a live-action series coming to Disney+ titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, another series called Andor, and more.

The 2019 game saw force-wielding Cal Kestis on the run and in hiding from the Empire after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The story saw the young Jedi eventually gain a family of allies while also constantly repairing a malfunctioning lightsaber. Although short, the new trailer appears to show Cal is once again alone, and his lightsaber seems to have fallen into the lethal hands of the Empire. With the lead character in a much worse place than fans last saw him, the game seems aptly named with the title being Jedi: Survivor.

Unfortunately, no consoles have been confirmed yet for the new game, but fans can look forward to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launching in 2023

