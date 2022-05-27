Assassin’s Creed Infinity is Ubisoft’s rumored yet unconfirmed next entry in the popular series. The rumors of Infinity being the next title began in 2021 when the game’s title was leaked. It isn’t clear if Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be the official title, but that is the name being used by Ubisoft while it is in development. According to multiple reports, Infinity will bring multiple Assassin’s Creed titles together so players can enjoy various franchise entries all in one place. It’s rumored that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a live-service title, although that’s not confirmed yet. Naturally, with such a significant departure from previous games, fans have many questions about Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Such as where will Assassin’s Creed Infinity take place?

Where will Assassin’s Creed Infinity take place?

According to what is known about the game so far, Assassin’s Creed Infinity won’t feature one setting like previous games in the franchise. It’s rumored that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be more of a hub from which players can access multiple games in the series. Whether those are all new games or include older titles remains to be seen. So it’s likely that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will include multiple places and time periods, unlike anything we’ve seen an Assassin’s Creed game do before.