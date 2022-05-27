Pokemon Journeys Trailer Teases The Master Class Battles

In Japan, Pokemon Journeys is heading towards its end. And that “end” is partially going to involve the Master Class of the World Coronation Series. Ash has been battling through the ranks so that he could potentially go and face Leon in the finals of said series. But to do so, he had to make it into the Master Class, aka the best 8 trainers in the world. Sure enough, he was able to make it to the 8th spot, but now, he’s got to go face the other 7, and it won’t be easy.

A new teaser for the “Masters Tournament” has arrived, and teased some very big battles that are going down. Not to mention we actually see the trainers themselves in action and in their ranked forms. While they don’t spoil who is going to battle who in overt ways, we can tease out some of the potential conflicts.

Including Diantha (the Kalos Champion) fighting either Iris or Ash based on how her Gardevoir was seen going up against a Dragonite (of which both Iris and Ash have). We also see Steven (the champion of Hoenn) using his Metagross in a battle that clearly featured an electric-type attack. Meaning that he might be going up against Ash.

Speaking of Ash, we see him with not just his Mega Stone (which he’d use for his Lucario) but teasing his Dynamax/Gigantamax transformations in certain battles. Showing that he’s going to be using all the abilities he’s learned over his years/regions of battling in order to try and come out on top.

With all of these legendary trainers from the various regions it’s going to be very interesting to see who battles who, who comes out on top, and just how it’ll all end.

We here in the West will have to wait a while to watch the dubbed version, but it’ll be worth the wait no doubt!

