Latest Details On Valheim’s Mistlands Update Revealed

A new update from the team at Iron Gate has revealed some of the latest features planned for biking adventure Valheim‘s planned Mistlands update. After sharing the first look at some of the planned ruins and wildlife Mistlands will feature at the end of last month, the dev team have once again shared some insight and first looks into how things are progressing behind the scenes at Iron Gate as they continue to work on the Mistlands expansion for Valheim.

In a new blog post shared on the Valheim Steam page, the developers have shown off some new concept art, specifically singling out the brand new forge. This is explained as being a new kind of crafting station that will enable players to construct Mistlands-tier weaponry. As Iron Gate explain in the update, “after all, a regular forge can only get you so far, and to battle what you’ll find in the Mistlands you’ll need something with…a little extra.”

What special powers the new forge will allow players to unlock, we’ll just have to wait and see, but it all looks very exciting. In addition to the new crafting station, Iron Gate has showcased some of the Mistlands’ native flora and fauna, specifically in the form of unusual new fungi. Players will be able to cook with these new mushroom variants that are native to the Mistlands, although the devs are keeping the mushroom-flavoured recipes player will be able to make to themselves for the time being.

There are also some new bear traps for players to both work with and be aware of on their travels around the new Mistlands biome. Great for slowing down and maybe killing off large enemies, but also basically lethal if you step on them.

You can check out the update in full over at the Valheim Steam page. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for any further news on Valheim’s Mistlands update and when it may be ready to release, although it’ll probably not be for a little while yet.

