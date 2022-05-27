Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted – Duality Dungeon Trailer Drops

Bungie’s Destiny 2 just dropped a new trailer for the Duality dungeon. And it looks hella eerie. Remember the Hades from God of War 3? Yeah, we’ll it looks like you’ll be fighting him, but in space-robot form.

The trailer dropped literally minutes ago (at the time of writing) so have a look-see

The boss is called Cabal Emperor Calus, and from the sounds of it, the theme of the dungeon is pyscho-thriller orientated. You jump into his warring mindscapes to complete a “mind-heist” to steal his deepest and darkest secrets. Mysterious.

The Dungeon is already out, but it ain’t free. In order to access it, you’ll have to either have to purchase the Witch Queen Deluxe edition or you’ll have to purchase a Dungeon key that costs 2000 silver in the Eververse store.

Duality comes with the Season of the Haunted update which introduces a new battle pass priced at $9.99 new weapons, a new subclass, and 100 levels of brand-new cosmetics.

Source